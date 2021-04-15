Criminal investigation taking place near Glenn, Country Club

Tucson, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Marana Police Department, an ongoing criminal investigation is taking place in Tucson near Glenn Street and Country Club Road.
Officers have served search warrants at homes in the 3200 blocks of both Towner Street and Bermuda Street, in reference to the criminal investigation.
Marana police and an ATF unit are receiving assistance from multiple agencies, including Tucson PD and Oro Valley PD.
Information is very limited right now, but officers say search warrants at homes could go into tomorrow.
Further information will be made available at the conclusion of search warrants in the area.
