Fact Finders: Lost Vaccine Cards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vaccination cards may be important if you are traveling or attending certain events. If you lost yours and need proof of vaccination you can get another copy. Here’s how.
You simply need to fill out this immunization records request form: https://azdhs.gov/documents/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/immunization/asiis-request-form.pdf
You will also need to include a copy of your picture I.D. You can email it, fax it, or mail it to the addresses listed at the bottom of the form.
Another way to get the form is to contact the Arizona Immunization Program Office directly. Their email is: ASIISHelpDesk@azdhs.gov and their phone number is: 602-364-3630.
They say once you send in your request, allow five to seven business days for it to process. When you get your card, the Arizona Department of Health Services recommends you take a picture of both sides or scan it.
Experts also recommend that unless you need to show the original card, leave it at home with all of your other important documents and just take a copy with you.
