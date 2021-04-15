FCC grants car manufacturers permission to install sensors to prevent hot-car deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, April 15, the Federal Communications Commission granted waivers to car manufacturers, allowing them to install sensors inside vehicles to help prevent ‘hot car’ deaths among children.
The FCC says these technologies are proven to detect and prevent needless tragedies and can alert to the presence of a child in a vehicle, in some instances movement as subtle as a child breathing.
According to the organization Kids and Cars, almost 1000 children have died inside hot vehicles since 1990. It says the next step is for Congress to require that all new vehicles be equipped with this technology.
The organization says legislation passed in 2020 requiring the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a minimum performance standard for systems that can detect occupant presence has shown to be especially critical during the pandemic.
This, as the percentage of hot car deaths resulting from children getting into vehicles and becoming trapped inside rose from an average of 26 percent to 36 percent in 2020.
