Flora’s Market Run opens in location of Rincon Market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The famous Rincon Market that opened in 1926 in the Sam Hughes neighborhood shut down for good in June last year. On Wednesday, April 14, a new market is open in its place: Flora’s Market Run.
The Rincon Market shut down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurateur Nathan Ares did not jump at the opportunity to take over the iconic location.
“I actually didn’t want to do anything during COVID. My wife, she was like, ‘Are you crazy? Of course you got to do this,’” said Ares. “I sat down with the team and they said, ‘Why are we still standing here, lets go.’”
And, Foras Market Run was born. But Ares didn’t want to be just another Rincon Market. He wanted to revamp it while keeping some of the original touches.
“The original Rincon Market sign from out front is actually hanging inside the grocery store,” said Ares. “The old pink Rincon sign that was inside the grocery store is actually hanging as a chandelier in the restaurant.”
Nancy Riehm was a Rincon Market customer for over 30 years. She couldn’t be more excited to be able to walk through the market doors for the first time in nearly a year again Wednesday.
“It was my favorite place in all of Tucson,” said Riehm. “It’s more than a grocery store. It’s a place where people come and hang out with their friends. It’s community. It’s family. It’s local.”
Ares says he knew he wanted this market to be locally sourced.
“We are teaming up with a lot of small local makers of goods,” said Ares.
Right now Flora’s Market Run sells goods from about 30 Arizona-based businesses and farms.
“What makes this place special in my eyes is we are such a community-driven market,” said Ares.
The goal for this new market is simple.
“What we’re hoping to be is the next 94-year run of a market and restaurant in this location,” said Ares.
