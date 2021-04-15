Gov. Ducey signs bill supporting firefighters with cancer

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation aimed at protecting firefighters and fire investigators by expanding workers’ compensation for diseases presumed to be a result of the demands and requirements of their job.
SB 1451 strengthens the presumption that a fire official’s cancer diagnosis is work-related and also protects female firefighters and investigators by adding breast and ovarian cancers to the list of qualifying illnesses.
Previously, fire officials were “burdened with identifying exactly when and where they were exposed to a carcinogen that caused their cancer”, which the bill now eliminates.
“Firefighters and other first responders dedicate countless hours to protecting our communities and keeping Arizonans safe,” said Gov. Ducey. “It’s our job to protect them too. This bill expands protection for diseases acquired through the job, and helps ensure our safety professionals receive the support and resources they need.”
