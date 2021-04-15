Mesa police find toddler, man and two dogs dead inside home

MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after officers in Mesa found the bodies of a toddler, a man and two dogs inside a home Wednesday night.
According to our sister station, AZ Family, officers with the Mesa Police Department responded to a home just before 8 p.m. after a woman called 911 saying she was injured and needed help.
Once on scene, officers found the woman with a serious eye injury. And when officers went inside the home, they located the deceased bodies.
There are no wanted suspects at this time, and the names of the victims have not been released.
