MVD expands contact center help, online services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Through the COVID-19 pandemic, customer service demands at the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division have changed.
A partnership with the Yuma prison is expected to provide some relief to the high volume of calls MVD receives.
“MVD is pleased to expand operations of the contact center and customers are the biggest beneficiaries,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “We’re grateful that our partnership with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) continues to help us get customers out of line and safely on the road.”
Officials say they are also increasing the number of online self-serve options, including driver license renewals, available to customers.
Inmates at the Level 1 Yuma call center can answer general questions about MVD services, but do not have access to customers’ personal records. Before being connected, will hear a message telling them not to divulge any personal or identifying information.
If a caller requests a service or asks a question that can only be fulfilled by providing sensitive information, they will be transferred to a Level 2 customer service representative employed by MVD.
“This is another example of how ADCRR continues to help in meeting the needs of the state,” ADCRR Director David Shinn said. “This opportunity also allows inmates to gain valuable skills and experience through on-the-job training in preparing them for post-incarceration transition back into our communities.”
Perryville prison in Goodyear has operated a call center for MVD since 1996. ADOT also partners with ADCRR on landscape maintenance at some ADOT facilities and on some highways.
MVD has also added services at AZMVDNow.gov, allowing customers to complete two-thirds of all MVD services online, including renewing a driver’s license or commercial driver’s license (CDL), which previously required an office visit. Most Arizonans will be eligible to renew their license online and drivers can log in to their account.
After renewing online, customers should allow about 15 days for processing and mail delivery of the new license.
