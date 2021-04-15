New casino gets a green light in Tucson

“The new gaming compact does allow for a new casino to be built, but the adoption of the compact does not guarantee it. The land will need to be taken into trust by the United States, which would require federal legislation to be passed. Development of a casino is not imminent, as additional steps must be taken before the process is final. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe looks forward to working with the City of Tucson on the potential development of the tribal land in the future.”