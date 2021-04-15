Oro Valley program to help community band together to pick up litter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new Oro Valley program aims to keep the town clean and beautiful through community litter pick-up days.
Keep OV Beautiful allows for groups large and small to register with the town’s public works department to receive vests, pick-up tools and trash bags for their project, according to a news release from Oro Valley. Once the pick-day is over town officials will dispose of the bagged litter in a business day.
HOW TO REGISTER
- A group organizer visits www.orovalleyaz.gov/keepovbeautiful and click on the yellow registration button.
- On the registration page, there are two tabs: Organizer Application and Volunteer Application. Click the tab for organizers and complete/submit the required paperwork to schedule your group’s pick-up date.
- Once the pick-up date is reserved, the organizer will contact their group members/volunteers and have them complete the Volunteer Packet paperwork located in the volunteer tab of the registration page.
For questions or additional information, contact Ralph Dominguez at rdominquez@orovalleyaz.gov.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.