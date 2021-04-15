Pima County courts to reinstate jury trials as COVID-19 cases slow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Citing a slow down in new COVID-19 cases, Pima County will end its nearly year-long hiatus of jury trials this week.
In a statement, officials with the local court system said they’re prepared to safely welcome back jurors through COVID-19 protocols. Jurors will no longer be confined to a jury box and will be seated throughout the courtroom to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
Community members will receive a questionnaire that can be completed and submitted online or through the mail and they can request another if they have any concerns over COVID-19.
Though the court won’t require vaccination or ask anyone about their vaccination status, it will still mandate mask-wearing, social distancing and temperature checks.
