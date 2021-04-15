Police searching for missing man from Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert is on for a missing man from the Casa Grande area.
According to police, 66-year-old Roy Coffman went to a doctor’s appointment at the Southern Arizona VA in Tucson on Wednesday, April 14, but has not returned home.
Police say Mr. Coffman has a history of diabetes and dementia and is insulin-dependent.
He was last seen driving a red/burgundy Jeep Cherokee with Arizona license plates reading: B T A 9 C C A.
Mr. Coffman is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green sweats and a black hat.
There was bank activity in his account just after 10:40 p.m. today, Thursday, at the Pilot truck stop in Eloy, AZ.
Police say he has not had any contact with friends or family since attending his doctor’s appointment.
Mr. Coffman’s home address is 734 W. Melrose Dr. Casa Grande, AZ
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.