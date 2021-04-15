Santa Cruz County works to prevent opioid overdoses by making Narcan more accessible

The department hopes to take a more proactive and humanitarian approach to addiction as well, soon launching a pilot program that aims to help people who come through their detention center with opioid addiction. Their plan is to train incarcerated people on how to use Narcan as their release date approaches—then, give them two doses of Narcan nasal spray, as well as a guide to resources available around the community. They said it is a way to get ahead of deaths caused by opioids which have taken about 9,000 lives since 2017, according to ADHS.