Tucson police searching for individual with potential information on possible sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for an individual officers say could have details on a sexual assault investigation.
Police say the individual may have information regarding an incident on April 2 near Euclid Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
Anyone with information on the individual’s whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME or Tucson police at (520) 837-7485.
You can also email tips to TPDSexAssault@tucsonaz.gov.
