Tucson police searching for individual with potential information on possible sexual assault

Tucson police searching for individual with potential information on possible sexual assault
Detectives believe this person may have information regarding a possible sexual assault on April 2. (Source: TPD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM MST - Updated April 14 at 5:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for an individual officers say could have details on a sexual assault investigation.

Police say the individual may have information regarding an incident on April 2 near Euclid Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the individual’s whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME or Tucson police at (520) 837-7485.

You can also email tips to TPDSexAssault@tucsonaz.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.