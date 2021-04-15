Tucson woman pleads guilty to reporting false tax return for business, will repay IRS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson businesswoman will pay nearly $1.1 million to the Internal Revenue Service for underreporting her business earnings six years ago.
Lynda Jean Zimmermann, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false return Friday, April 9, 2021, according to a news release from the IRS. She is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, June 21.
The release states Zimmerman admitted she and her husband, Christoph, co-owned WXLINE, LLC, a global company responsible for lightning detection and warning equipment at golf courses, parks and mines. Zimmerman was in charge of keeping financial records and submitting those to company accountants, who put together Form 1040s.
For the 2014 Form 1040, Zimmerman admits she knowingly gave receipts to her accountants that were significantly lower than what they really were, underreporting $1,082,596 on that return, according to the release. Zimmerman will now pay that amount to the IRS.
