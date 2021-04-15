Two men accused of robbing elderly Chandler couple at gunpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are in jail accused of robbing an elderly couple at gunpoint inside their Chandler home.
According to Chandler Police, on Monday, April 12 they received a call about a husband and wife reported being held at gunpoint and robbed.
The two suspects reportedly entered the house through the garage door that had been left open. The husband and wife said they were sleeping when the suspects woke them up at gunpoint.
The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Roger Chavez Gil of Phoenix and 23-year-old Christopher Gross of Mesa.
Police say after demanding the couple’s valuables, the suspects then drove away in the couple’s car.
After tracking down the suspects, one of them told officers he “didn’t even have to work hard for the car,” according to the police report.
The pair has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony charges.
