UArizona’s Aari McDonald goes number 3 to Atlanta

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aari McDonald is going to the WNBA! The Women’s National Basketball Association announced Thursday that McDonald has been drafted No. 3 to Atlanta.
This is the highest WNBA draft pick ever in UArizona history. The previous highest pick was Davellyn White’s in 2016 when she was drafted No. 16 overall by the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Current head coach Adia Barnes was the No. 33 pick by the Sacramento Monarchs in 1998.
Immediately following the announcement, UArizona Women’s Basketball Head Coach Adia Barnes tweeted her congratulations.
And the NCAA also congratulated McDonald, saying her determination will live in women’s college basketball for generations to come.
