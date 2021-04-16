ADCRR administers more than 18,000 vaccines to inmates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at its state as well as private prison facilities.
The Department has received 19,980 doses thus far from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and has administered 13,903 vaccines at 10 state prison complexes to date. Additionally, the private prisons have administered 4,233 vaccines. They will continue to offer the vaccines as they are allocated to the Department and will continue to provide weekly updates on the total number of vaccines administered.
COVID-19 data continues to be updated on ADCRR’s dashboard HERE.
