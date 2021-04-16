Arizona Department of Corrections reports inmate death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections says 45-year-old inmate Jason Rothlisberger died on April 16 from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging.
Officials say prison staff discovered him unresponsive in his housing location. He was pronounced deceased after CPR efforts by staff and responding paramedics.
Rothlisberger was admitted to ADCRR in 2017 after he was sentenced out of Pinal County for molestation of a child and eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
His assigned housing location was ASPC-Eyman.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.