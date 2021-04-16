Arizona reports about one-tenth of drivers use phone while operating vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A recent survey by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety just released data gathered in 2020, in which a research group measured driver phone use at 86 sites across the state.
Data was gathered specifically from Pima, Pinal, Maricopa, Coconino and Yavapai Counties. Researchers surveyed sites for 15 minutes each day, seven days a week and this is what they found.
More than 90% out of more than 6,800 total observed drivers were not using a cellular device while driving. However, almost 10% of individuals were, either by manipulating a device hands-on or by being on-call with their phones to their ears.
Additionally, female drivers were using phones while driving at a slightly higher rate than men; and younger drivers, judged to be under 25 years of age, were observed using a phone the most.
Maricopa County took first place in measured driver phone use, with more than 3,400 counted individuals; followed by Pima County with more than 1,300; Pinal with more than 1,100; the Yavapai with more than 530; and finally Coconino with more than 450.
Take a look at all the information gathered below.
