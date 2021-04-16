FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weekend on tap!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures cool to average or slightly below average through Monday. Upper 70s Friday with increasing clouds then warming to the low 80s over the weekend. Overnight lows in the low 50s. Staying mostly dry. A slim chance for rain across the White Mountains this weekend. A slight chance for rain Monday for Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Most of southern Arizona will stay dry.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clouds clearing with temps around 50 degrees.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Light breeze.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Light breeze.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.