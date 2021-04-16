FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weekend on tap!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures cool to average or slightly below average through Monday. Upper 70s Friday with increasing clouds then warming to the low 80s over the weekend. Overnight lows in the low 50s. Staying mostly dry. A slim chance for rain across the White Mountains this weekend. A slight chance for rain Monday for Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Most of southern Arizona will stay dry.