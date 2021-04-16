Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff, honoring victims of Indianapolis shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, Arizona Governor Ducey ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half staff in honor of the victims of Thursday’s shooting at a FedEx facility near an Indianapolis airport.
Authorities say eight people were killed and several others were injured. The suspect was identified as a young 20-year-old male whose name is yet to be released.
According to Ducey’s order, flags at all state-building are to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Tuesday, April 20.
“Last night, an evil act of violence took the lives of eight people and wounded several others,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona stands with the families of the victims and the entire Indianapolis community at this tragic time, and we send our deepest condolences. I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in remembrance and honor of the eight innocent lives lost.”
