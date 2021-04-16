GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tucson police release video from officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police released the body cam video from an officer-involved shooting from earlier in the week.
The Tucson Police Department sent the footage to KOLD News 13 at 6 p.m. Friday, April 16.
On April 12, an off-duty TPD officer spotted James Nicholas Pacheco in the 3900 block of East River Road.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.
The TPD said the officer recognized Pacheco, 37, as the suspect from a kidnapping and sexual assault from April 9. The officer called 911 and several on-duty officers arrived on the scene.
Daniel Garcia, a six-year veteran of the TPD, came across Pacheco. Pacheco, who was armed with two bayonets, was shot when he charged Garcia.
Pacheco survived the shooting. When released from the hospital, he will face charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and flight from an officer.
The TPD’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating the incident, which is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings.
