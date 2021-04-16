Injured hiker rescued after spending night in Pima Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hiker is safe after being rescued in the Santa Catalina Mountains early Friday, April 16.
Crews were able to get the 64-year-old woman off the mountain at 3 a.m.
She was stranded after injuring her ankle while hiking in Pima Canyon.
Southern Arizona Rescue Association personnel came to her aid around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Deputies and SARA members with her overnight until they were able to safely get her off the mountain.
