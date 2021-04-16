Oro Valley to launch Keep OV Beautiful

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley has launched a new program for community groups and organizations that want to participate in litter pick-up days throughout the year. Keep OV Beautiful is designed so that small or large groups can participate on a day that’s convenient for them. Once a group has registered, the Town’s Public Works Department will provide safety vests, pick-up tools and trash bags. When the pick-up day is complete, Town staff will collect and dispose of all the gathered trash the next business day.
“It’s amazing how just a few pieces of litter along a roadway can so easily detract from the natural beauty that surrounds us,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield. “Unfortunately, litter often leads to more litter. Conversely, clean promotes clean. Beauty promotes beauty. Picking up litter is a simple act of service with a tremendous impact, and with this program, it’s now easier than ever. So I personally invite you to join me in this renewed effort to Keep OV Beautiful.”
In addition to being unsightly, litter and roadside debris can be a safety hazard for motorists and is harmful to wildlife, so it is important for all residents to do their part by properly disposing of trash and ensuring that personal trash can lids are secured and trash bags are tied to prevent unintentional spillage.
HOW TO REGISTER:
Registering for the Keep OV Beautiful program is easy.
- First, select a group organizer and have him/her go to www.orovalleyaz.gov/keepovbeautiful and click on the yellow registration button.
- On the registration page, there are two tabs: Organizer Application and Volunteer Application. Click the tab for organizers and complete/submit the required paperwork to schedule your group’s pick-up date.
- Once the pick-up date is reserved, the organizer will contact their group members/volunteers and have them complete the Volunteer Packet paperwork located in the volunteer tab of the registration page.
Group organizers are responsible for working with Town of Oro Valley staff to identify the time and location of their event, and ensuring all volunteers complete the registration process. Volunteers must attest that they have received, read and completed the Keep OV Beautiful volunteer packet.
For questions or additional information, please contact Ralph Dominguez at rdominguez@orovalleyaz.gov.
