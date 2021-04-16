Oro Valley to launch Keep OV Beautiful

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley has launched a new program for community groups and organizations that want to participate in litter pick-up days throughout the year. Keep OV Beautiful is designed so that small or large groups can participate on a day that’s convenient for them. Once a group has registered, the Town’s Public Works Department will provide safety vests, pick-up tools and trash bags. When the pick-up day is complete, Town staff will collect and dispose of all the gathered trash the next business day.