Road work begins next week on Oracle Road, Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A big heads up next week for drivers traveling through Miracle Mile and Oracle Road.
Crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin construction on Miracle Miracle Mile from I-10 to Oracle Road, and on Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia.
ADOT says crews will begin work on the south side of Miracle Mile first, and drivers will see intermittent lane closures while traveling through the area between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Motorists are asked to travel through the area with caution and watch out for construction equipment and personnel.
Drivers should expect possible delays and should consider alternate routes.
