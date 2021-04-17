Police search for suspect vehicle after 2-year-old hospitalized following hit and run on the south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 2-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car near the Laos Transit Center on Irvington near 9th Ave last night according to Tucson Police.
TPD is asking for the community’s assistance in locating the driver and vehicle that struck a child at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday, April 16th.
The child was being pushed in a stroller by a family member while the mother, who is 6 months pregnant, was walking along side with them.
Officials say the child is in critical condition at a local hospital and the mother sustained minor injuries. The family was crossing W. Irvington Road in a pedestrian crosswalk at S. 9th Avenue. Police are looking for a Silver or Gray 2000′s Ford F150.
Anyone who might have information regarding this collision is urged to please contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
