FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool weekend but the heat returns!

By Brooke Chaplain | April 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM MST - Updated April 17 at 3:15 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures cool to average or slightly below average through Monday. Overnight lows in the low 50s. Staying mostly dry. A slim chance for rain across the White Mountains this weekend. A slight chance for rain Monday for Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Most of southern Arizona will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Clear with temps around 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Light breeze.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Light breeze.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

