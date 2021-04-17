HSSA to hold “Stuff the Ambulance” pet food donation drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This past year has left a lot of families in our community struggling to keep and care for their pets. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) is calling on the community’s help to assist pets and their families in need.
Join HSSA on April 17th from 10:00am-12:00pm at Thoroughbred Nissan located 5140 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85711 as they collect donated pet food to fill up an entire ambulance. HSSA is encouraging people to stop by to donate wet or dry pet food, and is also accepting monetary donations.
Donated food will be used for HSSA’s Monthly Pet Food Distribution, in which families that are struggling to feed their pets can stop by to receive free pet food. The distribution happens the first Sunday of every month from 8am-10am at HSSA’s Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Rd.
“We know that times are tough right now, and some people may be forced to make difficult choices in regards to feeding their pet” says Hannah Carl, HSSA Public Relations Lead. “No person or pet should go hungry, and it is our hope that this monthly distribution will offer a little bit of help to those families in need.”
If you are unable to attend the event in person and still want to help out, please make a donation online at www.hssaz.org/givefood and help HSSA purchase wholesale pet food for families in need.
