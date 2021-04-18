Foster care photoshoot to find forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of children looking for forever homes in Arizona, volunteers brought their cameras, and curling irons to Reid Park Zoo for a special photoshoot.
”There’s a lot of young adults in care who are looking for their forever homes, and events like this really raise awareness of the fact that there are children available that would make a great addition to any family,” said Mollie Mesaros, Foster and Adoption Recruitment Manager for the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Hairdressers, photographers, biographers, and other volunteers joined forces to make this photoshoot possible.
”If I can capture that moment in time with that child and it helps them get adopted, then I’ve done my job, and that’s all the thanks I need,” said Perry Faciana, photographer.
There are about 14,000 children in Arizona’s foster care system currently, and 11 of those kids had their pictures taken at Reid Park on Saturday, April 17.
12-year-old Anjalissa shined in front of the camera, and wants her future family to know a few facts about her.
”I’m kind, I’m very sweet, and I love to laugh, and I love to have fun, and I love taking pictures, and I just love being who I am,” said Anjalissa, foster child.
The goal of the Children’s Heart Gallery photoshoot is to showcase each foster child’s unique personality.
These kids were chosen for the photoshoot because they are receiving Child Specific Recruitment, which is a service to use out of the box recruitment methods to help find them families.
“They are just like any other child, they want the same things that any child wants, and that is to have a loving family,” Mesaros said.
The Children’s Heart Gallery aims to raise awareness and visibility of kids who are up for adoption.
These photoshoot events are put on by volunteers including the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
