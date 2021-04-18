Man in wheelchair arrested after vehicle catches fire in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police officers responded to an incident involving a man in a wheelchair who they say tried setting multiple cars on fire at the QuikTrip on the northeast corner of 1st and Glenn this afternoon.
Officials say only one car was set on fire. Tucson Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
The man has been detained and is under arrest.
The incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.
