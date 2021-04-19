FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up mid-week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures cool to average or slightly below average Monday. Overnight lows in the low 50s. Staying mostly dry. A slight chance for rain Monday for Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Most of southern Arizona will stay dry.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Light breeze.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.