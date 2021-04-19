FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up mid-week

By Brooke Chaplain | April 19, 2021 at 2:35 AM MST - Updated April 19 at 2:35 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures cool to average or slightly below average Monday. Overnight lows in the low 50s. Staying mostly dry. A slight chance for rain Monday for Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Most of southern Arizona will stay dry.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Light breeze.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

