Former Arizona Wildcat places 3rd in inaugural Casino Del Sol Golf Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former University of Arizona Wildcat returned to her college golf course to play in the inaugural Casino Del Sol Golf Classic. Gigi Stoll, 24, graduated from the U of A in 2019 and was familiar with the Sewailo Golf Club which is home to the U of A’s golf teams.
“It’s been really nice to just be near campus and come back to our home course. It’s been really fun to just come out and see a lot of familiar faces this week,” she said.
This year’s tournament at Sewailo Golf Club was the first time many of the women, working to qualify for the LPGA tour, have ever played the course.
“This is a tricky course. There’s a lot of shots where there are some subtle things that if you have played here quite a few times, it helps to know. I definitely used that to my advantage this week. Played really smart,” Stoll said.
The tournament wrapped up with Stoll coming in third.
“I mean the putter was hot all week and I definitely got it rolling on the back nine. Unfortunately, I bogeyed the last, but you know, I played really well and I’m really proud of myself,” she said.
Stoll made her mark at the U of A, where she helped the team win the national championship in 2018 and now shares advice with the women’s golf team.
“Just keep going and keep grinding because the future is bright. Our team is solid, and our coaches are guiding them in the right direction,” she said.
The Casino Del Sol Golf Classic marked the third week of the Symetra Tour.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.