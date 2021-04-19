Glendale police searching for multiple suspects after officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A manhunt is underway in Glendale for at least four suspects involved in a shooting with officers in a neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
According to Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department, officers were called to a neighborhood near 61st and Glendale avenues for reports of some people fighting and firing shots at each other.
When a sergeant arrived at the scene, police say he saw people shooting at one another.
“He actually saw an active gun battle in front of him,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart with the Glendale Police Department.
After seeing one man point a gun out of a car window, the responding officer fired at the suspect. The car fled, and officers followed the suspect car to the area near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.
The suspects eventually got away.
Ngalula said no officers were injured, but it’s not clear whether any suspects were injured in the shooting.
Right now police are looking for three or four men in their 20s with dark complexions.
