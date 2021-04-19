Gov. Ducey bans “vaccine passports” for state and local governments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey issues an Executive Order banning “vaccine passports.”
According to a news release, this ban will prevent state and local governments from requiring Arizonans to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status to receive service or enter an area.
“The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information,” said Governor Ducey. “While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be.”
Ducey continues to say vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”
The Executive Order issued on Monday, April 19 also prohibits documentation for businesses contracting with the state to provide services to the public.
Private businesses are not included in Ducey’s decree nor are health care institutions. Under state law, schools, child care centers, and universities may also require vaccination paperwork.
“Appointments to get the vaccine will continue to be available to everyone who wants it, especially for underserved and vulnerable communities,” said Governor Ducey. “Statewide, more than 20,000 vaccination appointments are available, including more than 5,000 in Tucson alone.”
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.
CLICK HERE for a copy of the Executive Order.
