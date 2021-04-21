Arizona governor tours border near Yuma, meets with local leaders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A day after he declared an emergency in six counties and announced the state will spend millions to send the National Guard to the border, Gov. Doug Ducey visited Yuma on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at what the border community faces there.
The governor was joined by a host of state leaders, including the Cochise and Yuma county sheriffs as well as Senate President Karen Fann and Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Chris T. Clem briefed the governor on operations there — which span 126 miles of international border with Mexico, with three checkpoints guarded by hundreds of Border Patrol agents. After the briefing, the release stated he attended a roundtable with local leaders to talk about the influx of asylum seekers at the border.
