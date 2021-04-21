FACT FINDERS: Comparing natural immunity against COVID vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you had the coronavirus and recovered, your body launched an immune response.
The question is how does your body’s reaction to the virus compare with your body’s reaction to the vaccine?
Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunobiologist at the University of Arizona, said data is starting to show us -- it depends.
“One of the things I think we’ve seen from natural infection is there’s a huge, huge degree of variability in how strong the immune response is,” he said.
He said if you got really sick from COVID, may be wound up in the hospital, your immune response is stronger. If you didn’t have many symptoms, maybe asymptomatic, your immune response is probably weaker.
“My prediction certainly would be that the people who had fewer symptoms would likely be susceptible a little bit sooner than those who got really sick,” he said.
Because natural immunity varies, Bhattacharya said the recommendation is you should get the vaccine even if you had COVID-19.
