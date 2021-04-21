FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fire, Wind and Dust Concerns Continue Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and windy Wednesday with gusts from west southwest up to 40 mph. A Red Flag Warning is active Wednesday. Thursday will still be breezy. A Fire Weather Watch is active Thursday. Storm bringing the wind will usher in cooler air. Daytime temperatures will top out in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday before rapidly warming to near 90 degrees over the weekend.