The first 200,000,000 was easy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County and the President of United States have something in common. Both are trying to convince more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
President Joe Biden is touting the fact 200 million people have been vaccinated so far but still, that’s far short of what’s needed.
Statistics show the number of people showing up to get vaccinated has hit a wall and is beginning to drop not just here but across the country.
The state released a statement saying 30,000 appointments remain open at state run vaccination sites.
So efforts have begun to lure more people into the POD’s or find a way to get the vaccine into hard to reach places.
President Biden has unveiled a plan to offer tax credits to businesses big and small who give time off to employees to get their shots if they want to.
“No single American should lose a single dollar from their paycheck because they chose to fulfill their patriotic duty of getting vaccinated,” the President said.
The push is on throughout the administration to get shots in people’s arms.
“Turns our the most powerful tool that we have to turn this pandemic around is to get people vaccinated,” said Dr Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General of the Unites States.
But he also admits that the vaccine may pose risks that go beyond the virus.
“Some people are worried if they take the vaccine, they may not be able to go to work, I may lose my job,” Dr. Murthy said. “So what the President announced today is a plan to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.”
Many people will have a reaction to the first dose and possibly a bigger reaction to the second. For most, it’s a day or two but that’s enough for some essential workers to lose their jobs.
Pima County is about half way to its goal of 650,000 vaccinations which it believes is enough to stop the spread and get back to a sense of normalcy.
It’s adopted a plan to ask FEMA for a half dozen mobile, pop up sites which will take the vaccine to communities which has shown a reluctance to be vaccinated.
“That’s an excellent strategy to bring the vaccines to where the people are,” Murthy said. “The closer we can bring the vaccine to people the better.”
