One dead, one injured after midtown gunfight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a shooting incident that took the life of one man and injured another on Tuesday, April 20.
According to police, 48-year-old Timothy Gerald Coleman died after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center for treatment of gunshot trauma. The other male of unknown age was also taken to Banner-UMC for treatment of gunshot trauma. He is expected to survive, police said.
Police say the two met at about 7:30 a.m. near West Laguna Street and North Balboa Avenue, near Oracle Road and Glenn Street, for a private sale. During the meeting, Coleman tried to rob the other male at gunpoint. The other male also had a gun and shots were fired.
Coleman drove to 123 W. Delano Street, which is where officers responding to a reported stabbing found him and determined he had been shot. The other male was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.