Police say reckless driving resulted in deadly crash on Golf Links Road

Police say Updyke, who did not have a valid driver’s license, was driving west on Golf Links and entered the intersection from the left-turn lane as he attempted to get around westbound traffic that had stopped for a red light. As he traveled through the intersection, Updyke’s vehicle hit the postal truck, which was turning left from eastbound Golf Links to northbound Pantano. After the initial collision, Updyke’s vehicle began to roll and struck a third vehicle.