Police say reckless driving resulted in deadly crash on Golf Links Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are saying reckless driving was a major contributing factor in a deadly rollover crash that closed the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday afternoon, April 20.
According to police, 28-year-old Cheyenne Dakota-Dean Updyke was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from his vehicle, a 2000 Ford Expedition that hit a US Postal Service delivery truck and another vehicle just after 2:30 p.m.
Police say Updyke, who did not have a valid driver’s license, was driving west on Golf Links and entered the intersection from the left-turn lane as he attempted to get around westbound traffic that had stopped for a red light. As he traveled through the intersection, Updyke’s vehicle hit the postal truck, which was turning left from eastbound Golf Links to northbound Pantano. After the initial collision, Updyke’s vehicle began to roll and struck a third vehicle.
No other injuries were reported by police.
Police say Updyke’s vehicle was seen running red lights and driving recklessly in the area before the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.
