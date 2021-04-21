Red Flag Warning in effect in parts of southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the Tucson area and other parts of southern Arizona. That alert went into started at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, and ends at 8 p.m.
The Weather Service also issued a Blowing Dust Advisory, telling motorists to be wary of road conditions since high winds could kick up dust and reduce visibility.
In response to gusty conditions, officials with the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an Air Quality Health Watch this Wednesday. This alert warns of high particulate matter, especially in areas prone to dust blowing. Departments officials recommend “older adults, those who are medically fragile and people with heart or lung disease to reduce their level of exertion if outside for a prolonged period of time today. Breathing small particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases,” according to a news release from PDEQ.
Up-to-the-hour air pollution levels are available online at the PDEQ website at www.pima.gov/deq.
