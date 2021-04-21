Red Flag Warning in effect in parts of southern Arizona

In response to gusty conditions, officials with the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an Air Quality Health Watch this Wednesday. This alert warns of high particulate matter, especially in areas prone to dust blowing. Departments officials recommend “older adults, those who are medically fragile and people with heart or lung disease to reduce their level of exertion if outside for a prolonged period of time today. Breathing small particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases,” according to a news release from PDEQ.