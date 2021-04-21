Santa Cruz County leaders weigh in on Governor Ducey’s declaration of emergency

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Santa Cruz County and city leaders on Tuesday, April 20, are reacting to Governor Doug Ducey’s state of emergency and his announcement about deploying more than 200 National Guard troops to the southern border.
Some leaders in the county are raising the question as to what “crisis” Ducey is referring to. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff said what people are experiencing in the county is an economic crisis not related to undocumented migrants crossing into the United States.
“If you bring soldiers in and put military people in, and equipment to the border, in addition with the wire, it will just create a negative optic and it discourages people from coming in,” said Sheriff David Hathaway.
On the other hand, the mayor of Nogales, Arturo Garino, is not fully turning down Ducey’s efforts. He tells us the governor’s decision most likely stems from not receiving support from the Biden administration.
“You look at other states allowing people to come across illegally and accepting them. I’m frustrated with the administration,” he said.
Garino was not involved in any discussions with the governor, but supports troops assisting Border Patrol, but will not support militarizing border communities.
“I would want to know in what form and what position they will be in the enforcement part,” he said. “Will they be backing up Border Patrol like in the past?”
