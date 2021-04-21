USFS notices big juniper die-off in northern, central Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Juniper trees across thousands of acres of Forest Service land are dying and investigators think they know the reason why: Recent assessments suggest the trees are dying from water stress brought on by an “exceptional” drought throughout the state.
Much of the die-off has been in the Prescott and Kaibab National Forests, with about 50,000 to 100,000 acres of junipers impacted between the Paulden and Ash Fork along Highway 89 and Interstate 40, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. Researchers with the USFS Forest Health Protection office also noticed tree death north of Williams along Highway 64.
The release states much of the affected trees are shaggy bark juniper, Utah juniper and one-seed juniper. Death varies, with many areas showing a die-off of 5 to 30 percent of its trees with other areas ranging 1 to 15 acres. Teams noted there’s also a notable die-off of alligator juniper in higher-elevation areas near Prescott.
Though there has been insect activity noted on some of the dead trees, researchers believe the initial cause of death is from the impacts of drought. The team is able to tell because “trees impacted by drought show a change in color of their needle-like scales, which typically starts at the branch tips and spreads down the tree, fading from green to a bright yellow” the release stated.
Local homeowners can combat tree death brought on by drought by infrequent, but deep, watering at the tree’s waterline. Insecticide isn’t recommended since the die-off isn’t related to bugs.
