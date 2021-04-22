Cities push residents to save their little piece of Earth on Earth Day

Hartman said Phoenix has recently seen a “number of donations for planting trees come in,” an Earth-friendly move that appears to have the support of many city residents. He cited a 2018 city poll that found 90.9% of people surveyed think it is a good idea to double the number of trees in Phoenix over time. Another 72.9% said they would be more likely to walk to shops if there was a nicely shaded pathway between their home and nearby businesses.