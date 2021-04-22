Family of 2-year-old girl hit on Tucson’s south side demand justice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The family of the 2-year-old girl struck in a hit-and-run Friday, April 16, on Tucson’s south side is speaking out.
“She was an outgoing fun 2-year-old, most 2-year-olds should be enjoying life, but she’s in critical condition in the hospital,” said Paul Hernandez, the uncle of the Catalina.
According to Hernandez, Catalina and her six-month pregnant mother were in the crosswalk at the intersection of West Irvington Road and South Ninth Avenue trying to catch a bus on the other side. The family was headed to Fry’s to buy a cake, for what was supposed to be a celebration of a gender-reveal party. Unfortunately, that celebration was cut short leaving the family searching for answers.
Hernandez said that Catalina is in the fight of her life after suffering serve head trauma from the impact.
“She is showing minimal signs of progress, a little movement in her arm, not showing enough progress for the amount of time she’s been there,” he said.
Hernandez and the family all have a strong message to the driver who fled the scene.
“Please turn yourself in, for the sake of my family. You hurt my family, you hurt us, you should’ve stayed on the scene at least,” he said.
However, Catalina’s family is not losing hope and all are rooting for her return home.
“She is a very bright, outgoing 2-year-old child. She loves to laugh; she can brighten up any room with her smile; she has dimples,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez plans on starting a petition to push the city to implement a stoplight in the area instead of having this crosswalk, all in hopes of preventing another tragedy.
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate the suspect, releasing this photo of the vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup.
If anyone has any information, call TPD or 88-crime.
