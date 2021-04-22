Jack Fire burning in the Chiricahuas southwest of Portal

PORTAL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire is burning in eastern Arizona just a few miles south of Portal.
The Jack Fire has burned 2,000 acres as of 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, with 10 percent containment since it sparked in the Chiricahuas on Wednesday, April 21, according to Heidi Schewel, a spokesperson with the Coronado National Forest.
Right now, Schewel said four hotshot crews, two engines, two helicopters and an air attack platform are battling the blaze, which is burning in a remote area.
It’s still unclear how the fire started.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
