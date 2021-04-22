Join Pima Community College for a Day of Fun, Sun and Hot Rods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday, April 24, the Tucson Street Rod Association (TSRA) will hold its annual Rodders Days Car Show at the Pima Community College Downtown Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., marking Pima’s first major on-campus public event since March 2020.
Highlights:
- Hand-built street rods, custom and classic cars, some worth up to $100,000. The list includes a Tesla, a Porsche electric and a Razor off-roader.
- Antique engines, tractors and mining equipment
- Vintage campers; food vendors, and more
In addition, Dean of Applied Technology Greg Wilson will be on hand to tell you about Pima’s hands-on programs and provide a sneak preview of the College’s brand-new Automotive Technology and Innovation Center, part of the Center of Excellence in Applied Technology.
Admission is free and parking is free. Masks are required.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.