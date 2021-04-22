KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fire, wind and dust concerns return today.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday will be breezy. A Red Flag Warning is active until 8pm. The system bringing the wind will usher in cooler air. Daytime temperatures will top out in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday before rapidly warming to near 90 degrees over the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% rain chance with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
