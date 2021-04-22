UPDATE: Police investigate shooting at apartment complex on Golf Links Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department investigators are at the scene of a shooting incident at an apartment complex on Golf Links Road.
Police have taped off the parking lot at Villa Del Sol apartments, 6775 E. Golf Links Road, for the investigation.
Police say officers responded after a report of a shooting on Thursday morning, April 22.
A man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene but police say this should be an isolated event with no further threat to the public.
No further information was immediately available.
