Man arrested for fatally shooting ex-partner’s friend in a casino parking garage

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Queen Creek man is now behind bars for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend and the man she was with outside a casino in central Arizona last week. The man died and the suspect was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Surveillance video shows the suspect — identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Lorenz — at the Wildhorse Pass Casino valet at 1 a.m. in his Dodge Durango then laying down in the bed of a white pickup truck in a parking garage just a few minutes later, according to AZ Family.
At around 2 p.m., Lorenz’s ex-girlfriend and the man she was with walked back to the truck and that’s when Lorenz lept from the bed of the vehicle and fatally shot the woman’s friend — identified as 52-year-old Philip Bachelder. The woman ran away as Lorenz chased her, firing several shots in her direction.
Gila River police arrived on the scene as Lorenz continued to pursue the woman and shot at the suspect, who returned fire, AZ Family reports. Lorenz eventually fell down, dropped his gun but continued to run from the police. He was later tasered by responding officers and taken into custody.
Police found out the suspect and the woman had been in a year-long relationship but recently broken up, court documents show. The woman told authorities Lorenz showed up at her house and damaged her car, which was why she took the white pickup. The truck was registered in Lorenz’s name and he had a cell phone app that allowed him to track the vehicle, which is how he found it at the casino.
